Mom punched, kicked trying to stop Girl Scout Cookie money thief
A Girl Scout's mother was punched and kicked as she tried to stop someone from stealing a money box from a cookie stand outside the Powdersville, S.C., Walmart Sunday. Mom punched, kicked trying to stop Girl Scout Cookie money thief A Girl Scout's mother was punched and kicked as she tried to stop someone from stealing a money box from a cookie stand outside the Powdersville, S.C., Walmart Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Smash Brothers Tournament at Clover Colle...
|Mar 16
|clovercollectables
|1
|Free Pachinko Play at Clover Collectables
|Mar 16
|clovercollectables
|1
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|chadthe
|21
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar 15
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar 14
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar 14
|Frankenberry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC