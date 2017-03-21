Greenwood County Arrest Report for Ma...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for Mar 21, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Gaines, Shayla Jordan, 2/7/88 of 225 N. Briggs Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: bench warrant Lake, James Paul, 6/30/83 of 225 N Briggs Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: petit larceny McGee, Alfred Lee, 1/12/61 of 219 Taggart Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: general sessions bench warrant McIntyre, James Anthony, 4/25/88 of 87 S. Greenwood Ave, Ware Shoals SC was arrested by GCSO for: family court bench warrant Montag, Robert Mark, 5/17/64 of 140 Lucille Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: domestic violence 2nd degree Pitts, Jason Lewis, 7/3/79 of 1329 Scotch Cross Road, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: burglary 2nd degree, petit larceny Simon, Demarcus Antwan, 11/10/89 of 1251 Mathis Road, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: DUS 2nd offense Snider, Tyler Lee, 7/30/98 of 6306 Hwy 25 N. Hodges SC was arrested by Ware Shoals Police for: contributing to the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Super Smash Brothers Tournament at Clover Colle... Mar 16 clovercollectables 1
Free Pachinko Play at Clover Collectables Mar 16 clovercollectables 1
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar 16 chadthe 21
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mar 15 Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Mar 15 Singlemom08 3
scarfo construction (May '10) Mar 14 JUST SURFING 17
Baldor Mar 14 Frankenberry 1
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,332 • Total comments across all topics: 279,709,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC