Greenwood County Arrest Report for Mar 21, 2017

Gaines, Shayla Jordan, 2/7/88 of 225 N. Briggs Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: bench warrant Lake, James Paul, 6/30/83 of 225 N Briggs Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: petit larceny McGee, Alfred Lee, 1/12/61 of 219 Taggart Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: general sessions bench warrant McIntyre, James Anthony, 4/25/88 of 87 S. Greenwood Ave, Ware Shoals SC was arrested by GCSO for: family court bench warrant Montag, Robert Mark, 5/17/64 of 140 Lucille Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: domestic violence 2nd degree Pitts, Jason Lewis, 7/3/79 of 1329 Scotch Cross Road, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: burglary 2nd degree, petit larceny Simon, Demarcus Antwan, 11/10/89 of 1251 Mathis Road, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: DUS 2nd offense Snider, Tyler Lee, 7/30/98 of 6306 Hwy 25 N. Hodges SC was arrested by Ware Shoals Police for: contributing to the ... (more)

