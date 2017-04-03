Dispatch: Injuries reported in Anderson shooting, police investigating
The FBI and local law enforcement agencies are involved in a search in Georgetown County in relation to the Brittanee Drexel case. The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y. The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y. MYRTLE BEACH, SC Dry weather over the late winter and early spring has led to an expansion of drought conditions across parts of the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brother Bailey & Tommy Fortner -Homz co. (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|montez furguson
|3
|Keisha Finley Bagwell
|4 hr
|The lady
|1
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|Super Smash Brothers Tournament at Clover Colle...
|Mar 16
|clovercollectables
|1
|Free Pachinko Play at Clover Collectables
|Mar 16
|clovercollectables
|1
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar 15
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC