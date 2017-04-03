Dispatch: Injuries reported in Anderson shooting, police investigating

The FBI and local law enforcement agencies are involved in a search in Georgetown County in relation to the Brittanee Drexel case. The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y. The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y. MYRTLE BEACH, SC Dry weather over the late winter and early spring has led to an expansion of drought conditions across parts of the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.