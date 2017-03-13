DHEC board spurns staff, allows use o...

DHEC board spurns staff, allows use of controversial seawalls

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

COLUMBIA, SC Siding with coastal property owners, South Carolina's environmental protection board refused Thursday to ban experimental seawalls that its own staff said are contributing to beach erosion and threatening rare sea turtles. The Department of Health and Environmental Control board disregarded staff recommendations to stop allowing the plastic walls after high-powered lawyers said the walls protect millions of dollars in coastal property.

