DHEC board spurns staff, allows use of controversial seawalls
COLUMBIA, SC Siding with coastal property owners, South Carolina's environmental protection board refused Thursday to ban experimental seawalls that its own staff said are contributing to beach erosion and threatening rare sea turtles. The Department of Health and Environmental Control board disregarded staff recommendations to stop allowing the plastic walls after high-powered lawyers said the walls protect millions of dollars in coastal property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baldor
|1 min
|Frankenberry
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|13 hr
|Venturajj2233
|17
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Feb 22
|Expisingthedarkness
|16
|Todd Kohlhepp / Kala Brown
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|3
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Jack
|3
|Dispute among friends led to shooting of pregna... (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|Eye roll
|976
|Rachel Foster?
|Jan '17
|doing my job
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC