Bill lets districts skirt bathroom building codes at arenas
Supporters say a South Carolina bill that lets football stadiums bypass international building codes stops taxpayers' money from being flushed down too many toilets. The bill approved 101-0 by the House last week reduces the number of restrooms required in newly built or renovated stadiums for middle and high school sports.
