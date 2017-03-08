Bill lets districts skirt bathroom bu...

Bill lets districts skirt bathroom building codes at arenas

Supporters say a South Carolina bill that lets football stadiums bypass international building codes stops taxpayers' money from being flushed down too many toilets. The bill approved 101-0 by the House last week reduces the number of restrooms required in newly built or renovated stadiums for middle and high school sports.

