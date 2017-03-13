Anderson police ask for help locating...

Anderson police ask for help locating missing man considered a threat to himself

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: WMBF

The Anderson Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating missing person who officers said suffers from schizophrenia, severe depression and severe alcoholism. According to a post from the Anderson Police Department Facebook page, 26-year-old Teddy Jobareo Davis was last seen walking away from his home at 322 I Street at 11 a.m. on Mar. 5. Officers said he is off his medication and made his intentions to kill himself known through a text message he sent to his wife at 8:48 p.m. Davis has not been heard from since.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
scarfo construction (May '10) Feb 22 Expisingthedarkness 16
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Feb 18 Eldecoblows 81
Todd Kohlhepp / Kala Brown Jan '17 Anonymous 3
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Jan '17 Jack 3
News Dispute among friends led to shooting of pregna... (Sep '06) Jan '17 Eye roll 976
Rachel Foster? Jan '17 doing my job 2
Keshia Bagwell! !@ Anmed Hospital Dec '16 James 1
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,527,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC