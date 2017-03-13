Anderson police ask for help locating missing man considered a threat to himself
The Anderson Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating missing person who officers said suffers from schizophrenia, severe depression and severe alcoholism. According to a post from the Anderson Police Department Facebook page, 26-year-old Teddy Jobareo Davis was last seen walking away from his home at 322 I Street at 11 a.m. on Mar. 5. Officers said he is off his medication and made his intentions to kill himself known through a text message he sent to his wife at 8:48 p.m. Davis has not been heard from since.
