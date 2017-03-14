After battling cancer twice, 'Miss Jo' dies in car wreck
Estelle Josephine Wood had nearly beat cancer for the second time, and was on her way to get her last round of shots when a Mack garbage truck hit the side of her Lincoln Continental last week. After battling cancer twice, 'Miss Jo' dies in car wreck Estelle Josephine Wood had nearly beat cancer for the second time, and was on her way to get her last round of shots when a Mack garbage truck hit the side of her Lincoln Continental last week.
