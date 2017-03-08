Research aims to improve water management during extreme droughts
Research from Clemson University could help scientists, engineers and policymakers better understand drought, considered to be the world's most widespread natural disaster. With the help of a prestigious CAREER award from the National Science Foundation, Ashok Mishra, an assistant professor of civil engineering, is building a computer model that will incorporate more factors than drought forecasters currently use and could help predict drought effects as long as six months before they are felt.
