Pendleton family proud to be American and Syrian PENDLETON, S.C. (AP) ...
Abdul and Amani Karkour love what the United States has offered them. But the proprietors of the Village Bakery and Cafe in Pendleton object to the country blocking immigration from their war-torn homeland of Syria.
