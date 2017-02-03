Pendleton family proud to be American...

Pendleton family proud to be American and Syrian PENDLETON, S.C. (AP) ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WSOCTV

Abdul and Amani Karkour love what the United States has offered them. But the proprietors of the Village Bakery and Cafe in Pendleton object to the country blocking immigration from their war-torn homeland of Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Todd Kohlhepp / Kala Brown Jan 31 Anonymous 3
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Jan 26 Jack 4
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Jan 26 Jack 3
Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07) Jan 25 devon 317
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,817 • Total comments across all topics: 278,538,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC