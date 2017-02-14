Nil Ultra: Ideological Fallout From SC Supreme Court Race
The recently-concluded judicial elections in South Carolina - including the election of George C. "Buck" James of Sumter to the S.C. Supreme Court - had the State House hopping for the first few weeks of session. So many judicial candidates were jockeying for position that the state's Bureau of Protective Services actually banned them from blocking the ramp in the State House parking garage; a favorite haunt of would-be-judges desperate for face time with legislators.
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Todd Kohlhepp / Kala Brown
|Jan 31
|Anonymous
|3
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
