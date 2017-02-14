Nil Ultra: Ideological Fallout From S...

Nil Ultra: Ideological Fallout From SC Supreme Court Race

The recently-concluded judicial elections in South Carolina - including the election of George C. "Buck" James of Sumter to the S.C. Supreme Court - had the State House hopping for the first few weeks of session. So many judicial candidates were jockeying for position that the state's Bureau of Protective Services actually banned them from blocking the ramp in the State House parking garage; a favorite haunt of would-be-judges desperate for face time with legislators.

