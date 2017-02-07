Legislature officially names George J...

Legislature officially names George James as new S.C. Supreme Court justice

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Post and Courier

Circuit Judge George James will be the next S.C. Supreme Court justice after his path to the high court cleared in the past week. James' two opponents, Circuit Judges Diane Schafer Goodstein of Summerville and R. Keith Kelly of Moore, withdrew from the running on Monday and Jan. 25, respectively.

