Kidnapping survivor: 'He cannot destroy who I am, and I won'
The woman held captive on a South Carolina farm said she prayed often while chained inside a metal container and refused to lose hope she would be freed. Kala Brown, of Anderson, South Carolina, said the captivity started after Todd Kohlhepp shot her boyfriend on August 31 when the couple went to do work on his farm.
