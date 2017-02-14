Jury selection to begin for case of autistic Greenville man tased by police
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Tario Anderson, who has autism, after he was shocked with a taser by police more than two years ago. Anderson's mother filed a grievance with police following the incident after she said police shocked her adult son with a stun gun and arrested him on Christmas Eve in 2014.
