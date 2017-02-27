Greenwood County Arrest Report for Fe...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for Feb 27, 2017

Allen, Fernandez Mandez, 10/21/71 of 236 Overlook Road, Anderson SC was arrested by SCHP for DUS, fraudulent application/unlawful use of license Bond, Clifton R, 12/31/74 of 621 Church Street, Ninety Six SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: public drunk Bowers, Johnny Lavon, 9/25/73 of 1501 Phoenix st, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for DUS Brooks, Latisha Nicole, 11/16/88 of 11 Lane Moss Creek Lane, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: trespassing Brown, Jesse Lee, 6/22/62 of 219 Carolina Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for public drunk Calhoun, Brandi Nicole, 11/8/79 of 221 Briggs Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Ninety Six Police for: bench warrant, shoplifting Chastain, Jonathan Lake, 9/27/76 of 4508 Tillman Teritory Road, Ninety Six SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: miscellaneous Cole, Barry Lee, 11/28/67 of 1814 Bypass 72 NE Apartments, Gwd SC was ... (more)

