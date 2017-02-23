Greenwood County Arrest Report for Fe...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for Feb 23, 2017

Barton, Jeremy Paul, 10/4/80 of 115 Ansley Court, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: contempt of court Cooper, Billee Marie, 5/31/59 of 2 Holloway Drive, Ware Shoals SC was arrested by Ware Shoals Police for DUS Davis, Devin Chase, 9/28/94 of 10999 Indian Mound Road, Ware Shoals SC was arrested by GCSO for: DUS, reckless driving Fulmer, Amy Seigler, 8/18/63 of 310 N. Emerald Road Appartments, Gwd SC was arrested by SCHP for: DUI Griffin, Thomas Bradley, 3/18/96 of 137 Country Village Court, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: breaking into motor vehicle Gunter, Laycee Renee, 6/3/86 of 601 Hollingswort Road, Ninety Six SC was arrested by GCSO for: bench warrant Hentz, John Alex 2/8/65 of 730 Gilliam Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: DUS, operating uninsured vehicle, unlawful use of tag Janis, Adam Keane, 11/1/89 of 132 pioneer Road, Ninety Six SC was arrested by GCSO for: assault and ... (more)

