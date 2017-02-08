Experience daily life of kids living ...

Experience daily life of kids living in foreign countries through 'Compassion Experience' in Ande...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: WMBF

The Compassion Experience is making a stop in the Upstate to allow visitors to experience the daily life of people living in a foreign country. The interactive tour takes visitors on a journey into the lives of two Compassion-sponsored children living in the Philippines and Dominican Republic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Tue gwww 21
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Mon duck femocrats 6
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 WelbyMD 7
Todd Kohlhepp / Kala Brown Jan 31 Anonymous 3
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,785 • Total comments across all topics: 278,690,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC