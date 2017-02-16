Anderson cocaine distributor sentenced to prison in federal case
United States Attorney Beth Drake said an Anderson resident who was a member of a large, multi-state drug trafficking organization was sentenced to prison in federal court on Feb. 9. Drake said Lashaun Fair, age 37 from Anderson, and Mister T. Crocker, age 36 from Columbia were members of a drug trafficking organization that operated for 13 years in including South Carolina, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas and distributed millions of dollars' worth of cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Todd Kohlhepp / Kala Brown
|Jan 31
|Anonymous
|3
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC