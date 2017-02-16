Anderson cocaine distributor sentence...

Anderson cocaine distributor sentenced to prison in federal case

Monday Feb 13 Read more: WMBF

United States Attorney Beth Drake said an Anderson resident who was a member of a large, multi-state drug trafficking organization was sentenced to prison in federal court on Feb. 9. Drake said Lashaun Fair, age 37 from Anderson, and Mister T. Crocker, age 36 from Columbia were members of a drug trafficking organization that operated for 13 years in including South Carolina, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas and distributed millions of dollars' worth of cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana.

