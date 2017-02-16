Academic Honors
The following students achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the Fall 2016 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. About 30 percent of Belmont's 7,700 students qualified for Dean's List.
