16-year-old missing out of Anderson Co.
Loved ones of Brooklyn Johnson say the teen has not been at school since Wednesday and was last seen near Brook Forest Drive in Anderson on Friday Jan 27. The family said the teen stands about 5-feet 6-inches and has green eyes with light brown and blonde hair. Johnson's mother has filed a missing person's report with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Read more at WMBF.
