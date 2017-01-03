Waterstone Defeases a $2.975 Million CMBS Loan on a Retail Center in Anderson, SC
Waterstone Defeasance recently closed a defeasance transaction for a $2.975 million CMBS loan, secured by a retail property in Anderson, SC. Waterstone guided the owners through the defeasance process coinciding with the owners' refinance of their loan.
