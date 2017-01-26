URGENT: Police searching for missing 2-year-old in Anderson
Deputies said they were notified by 911 at 5:30 a.m. that Devon Burton had gone missing from a home along the 200 block of Bailey Street. Burton's mother told police that she had gone to the store around 3:30 a.m. to get cigarettes and had left the toddler with the child's grandfather.
