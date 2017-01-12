Troopers: Driver dies, passenger walks off after Anderson Co. crash
Troopers said one person died and they are trying to track down a passenger who walked from the scene of a single-car crash in Anderson County early Wednesday morning. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Norris Road near McGill Road, about four miles south of Anderson.
