Troopers: Driver dies, passenger walk...

Troopers: Driver dies, passenger walks off after Anderson Co. crash

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WMBF

Troopers said one person died and they are trying to track down a passenger who walked from the scene of a single-car crash in Anderson County early Wednesday morning. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Norris Road near McGill Road, about four miles south of Anderson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joy Closing Goodman plant (Jun '13) Jan 10 Andy 4
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Rachel Foster? Jan 8 doing my job 2
anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10) Jan 8 Ingram 60
House in pwndleton Jan 6 Charlie 1
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Dec 20 Meat Curtains 2
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Dec 15 Worked There 79
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC