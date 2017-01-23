The Latest: Leatherman resigns Senate...

The Latest: Leatherman resigns Senate leadership post

Washington Times

Republican Henry McMaster has been sworn in as the 91st governor of South Carolina, after Nikki Haley resigned as the state's CEO to become United Nations ambassador. McMaster was sworn in Tuesday, less than an hour after Haley was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and submitted her resignation as governor.

