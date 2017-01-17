Police discover 2 bombs in car after Anderson traffic stop, suspect arrested
Anderson police said a man faces several charges after officers found two pipe bombs in a car after a traffic stop Tuesday night. Police said they pulled over a white Jeep on North Street near Gossett Street around 5:30 p.m. after officers noticed an item being thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle, which also had a broken tail light.
