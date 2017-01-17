Pendleton woman fought to desegregate buses PENDLETON, S.C. (AP) -...
At least 10 others from the region had promised to try to buy bus tickets from the "whites only" counters that day. Young black men and women from Anderson County planned to try to board South Carolina buses and sit in the front rows instead of the back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Sat
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|58
|Dispute among friends led to shooting of pregna... (Sep '06)
|Jan 18
|Eye roll
|976
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Jan 17
|Megan
|16
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Jan 15
|Ingram
|61
|Joy Closing Goodman plant (Jun '13)
|Jan 10
|Andy
|4
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Rachel Foster?
|Jan 8
|doing my job
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC