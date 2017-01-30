Out & About
Easley Foothills Playhouse , 201 S. 5th St. in Easley, presents Nunsense at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 and at 3 p.m. Feb. 5. Liberty Church of God of Prophecy on Blackbottom Road in Liberty holds a hotdog sale at 4:30 p.m. and singing with Oasis at 6 p.m. Easley Newcomers & Friends meets at 10 a.m. at Hampton Memorial Library. The Pickens County Humane Society will present the program.
