"Open Season" For Video Poker In SC
Multiple current and former city and county law enforcement officials in Anderson County, S.C. are accused of tipping off video poker operators to forthcoming raids by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division , sources familiar with the situation tell FITSNews . As many as five sworn law enforcement agents are reportedly implicated in the scam - which we're told includes cases that were active as recently as last year.
