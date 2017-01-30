MISSING: Deputies, crews searching for missing 11-year-old boy out of Anderson
According to reports from the Sheriff's Office, 11-year-old Cameron Lee Carver was last seen around 8 p.m. by his grandparents on the 600 block of Don Avenue. He had reportedly walked away from his residence at that location.
