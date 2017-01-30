MISSING: Deputies, crews searching fo...

MISSING: Deputies, crews searching for missing 11-year-old boy out of Anderson

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: WMBF

According to reports from the Sheriff's Office, 11-year-old Cameron Lee Carver was last seen around 8 p.m. by his grandparents on the 600 block of Don Avenue. He had reportedly walked away from his residence at that location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melissa Looper Sat Mustang Parking G... 1
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Jan 26 Jack 4
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Jan 26 Jack 3
Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07) Jan 25 devon 317
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Jan 24 Friemdlyfreak 59
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,453 • Total comments across all topics: 278,407,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC