Member interview: Writer sheds light on FDR's right-hand woman
Battling breast cancer in 2000, Kathryn Smith found comfort pursuing her lifelong interest in Franklin D. Roosevelt. The more she read, the more intrigued she became with the 32nd U.S. president's private secretary, Marguerite Alice "Missy" LeHand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rotarian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Foster?
|Dec 25
|wondering
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Dec 20
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|Keshia Bagwell! !@ Anmed Hospital
|Dec 14
|James
|1
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC