Man accused of trying to sell fake gold bars
An Anderson, S.C., man is accused of trying to sell fake gold bars at a Gainesville pawn shop, according to authorities. Shopowner Jesse Mowbray said a man came in with multiple bars that were "wrapped up like you get them when you buy them from a smelter or a refinery."
