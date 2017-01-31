Lawmakers to select new Supreme Court...

Lawmakers to select new Supreme Court justice Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Post and Courier

The General Assembly this week will chose between circuit judges Diane Schafer Goodstein of Summerville and George James of Sumter to fill the vacant seat on the S.C. Supreme Court. Kelly was added to the slate when a panel vetting judicial candidates rescinded the nomination of Administrative Law Judge Ralph King Anderson III after learning he attended a political fundraiser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Todd Kohlhepp / Kala Brown 3 hr Serial Madness 2
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Jan 26 Jack 4
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Jan 26 Jack 3
Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07) Jan 25 devon 317
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,593 • Total comments across all topics: 278,435,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC