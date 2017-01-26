Kill a police dog or horse? You could...

Kill a police dog or horse? You could go to jail

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Post and Courier

Someone who kills a police dog or horse could soon serve up to 10 years in prison or pay a fine of up to $10,000. A Senate panel on Thursday easily approved a bill drafted by Sen. Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson.

