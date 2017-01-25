Investigators asking for help locatin...

Investigators asking for help locating owner of pig found in Anderson Co.

Tuesday Jan 17

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating the owner of a pig found in the middle of the road in Anderson. The post says a pig was found in the middle of Audrey Hardy Road in Iva, SC by the Animal Control Division, and is now in safe housing.

