Investigators asking for help locating owner of pig found in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating the owner of a pig found in the middle of the road in Anderson. The post says a pig was found in the middle of Audrey Hardy Road in Iva, SC by the Animal Control Division, and is now in safe housing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07)
|1 hr
|devon
|317
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Friemdlyfreak
|59
|Gene Donohue
|Mon
|Bad Boy
|1
|Dispute among friends led to shooting of pregna... (Sep '06)
|Jan 18
|Eye roll
|976
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Jan 17
|Megan
|16
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Jan 15
|Ingram
|61
|Joy Closing Goodman plant (Jun '13)
|Jan 10
|Andy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC