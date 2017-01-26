Home warranty company looking to hire...

Home warranty company looking to hire 100 employees in Anderson

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WMBF

Cross Country Home Services, Inc., a home warranty and services company headquartered in Florida, announced on Tuesday it will hire 100 new associates at its Anderson, South Carolina service center. "Anderson-area residents who are passionate about helping people when they are most in need are encouraged to join CCHS as a Customer Service Associate, Claims Authorizer or Sales/Retention Associate," the company stated in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? 23 hr Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Thu Constance from Hi... 1
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Thu Jack 4
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Thu Jack 3
Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07) Wed devon 317
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Jan 24 Friemdlyfreak 59
News Dispute among friends led to shooting of pregna... (Sep '06) Jan 18 Eye roll 976
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,171 • Total comments across all topics: 278,317,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC