Home warranty company looking to hire 100 employees in Anderson

Cross Country Home Services, Inc., a home warranty and services company headquartered in Florida, announced on Tuesday it will hire 100 new associates at its Anderson, South Carolina service center. "Anderson-area residents who are passionate about helping people when they are most in need are encouraged to join CCHS as a Customer Service Associate, Claims Authorizer or Sales/Retention Associate," the company stated in a news release.

