Greenwood County Arrest Report for Jan 26, 2017
Blackmon, Ashley Nicole, 10/9/91 of 305 Half Way Swamp Road, Chappells SC was arrested by GCSO for: possession of marijuana Briggs, Portia, 8/25/70 of 2208 E. Cambridge Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: disorderly conduct Calhoun, Prentice Ezra, 10/25/71 of 802 Kings Court, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: burglary, failure to stop on lawful command, petit larceny Dendy, Shynickie Denise, 6/3/99 of 121 Canter Lane, Anderson SC was arrested by GCSO for: use of vehicle without owner's consent Gaddis, Roy Wayne, 12/24/67 of 615 Barkers Creek Road, Honea Path, SC was arrested by Ware Shoals Police for: possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of meth Gentry, Kelly Ann, 8/27/66 of 5 Sparks Ave, Ware Shoals SC was arrested by Ware Shoals Police for: possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of meth, ... (more)
