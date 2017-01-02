Cool Dave Drops His Latest Mixtape 'B...

Cool Dave Drops His Latest Mixtape 'Bibles & Coolaide'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

After the release of the first "Success Universiti" mixtape years ago, Hiya Call'N Productionz artist Cool Dave drops his highley anticipated follow up mixtape "Bibles & Coolaide". The mixtape is currently available to stream and download at the Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes website .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... 51 min Facts Trump Libs 1
Rachel Foster? 17 hr doing my job 2
anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10) Sun Ingram 60
House in pwndleton Jan 6 Charlie 1
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Dec 20 Meat Curtains 2
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Dec 15 Worked There 79
Keshia Bagwell! !@ Anmed Hospital Dec 14 James 1
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,052

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC