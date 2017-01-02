Cool Dave Drops His Latest Mixtape 'Bibles & Coolaide'
After the release of the first "Success Universiti" mixtape years ago, Hiya Call'N Productionz artist Cool Dave drops his highley anticipated follow up mixtape "Bibles & Coolaide". The mixtape is currently available to stream and download at the Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes website .
