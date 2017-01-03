Anderson coroner: Anderson man shot, car left at gas station
The body of a 31-year-old Anderson man has been found in his car at a gas station near I-85 and officials say he appears to have been killed during a robbery. Anderson County Deputy Coroner Josh Shore identified the victim as Johnathan Palmer.
Read more at WMBF.
