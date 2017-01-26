Anderson Co. standoff ends with suspe...

Anderson Co. standoff ends with suspect in custody

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: WMBF

Anderson police and the Anderson County SWAT team were involved in a standoff at a home on Highway 29 North Bypass Wednesday morning, according to Lt. Tony Tilley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? 21 hr Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Thu Constance from Hi... 1
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Thu Jack 4
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Thu Jack 3
Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07) Wed devon 317
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Jan 24 Friemdlyfreak 59
News Dispute among friends led to shooting of pregna... (Sep '06) Jan 18 Eye roll 976
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,912 • Total comments across all topics: 278,315,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC