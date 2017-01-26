Anderson Co. deputies ask for help tracking down shooting suspect
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has asked for help tracking down a suspect wanted in a November shooting incident. Deputies said Timothy Donnell Hunter is being sought on a charge of assault and battery second degree for a shooting that took place on November 20, 2016.
