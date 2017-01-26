Anderson Co. deputies ask for help tr...

Anderson Co. deputies ask for help tracking down shooting suspect

Friday Jan 20

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has asked for help tracking down a suspect wanted in a November shooting incident. Deputies said Timothy Donnell Hunter is being sought on a charge of assault and battery second degree for a shooting that took place on November 20, 2016.

Anderson, SC

