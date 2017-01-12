Anderson Co. deputies ask for help fi...

Anderson Co. deputies ask for help finding missing man

Monday Jan 9

Deputies said Justin Welch walked away from an adult living facility located on Martha Drive in Anderson on Jan. 2. Welch, 38, is six-feet-tall, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and khaki pants and is known to wear sunglasses both day and night, deputies said.

