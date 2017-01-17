Absentee voting begins ahead of Belto...

Absentee voting begins ahead of Belton special election

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: WMBF

The in-person absentee ballots can be cast at Anderson County's Board of Voter Registration and Elections Office, located at 301 North Main Street in Anderson. Absentee voting hours are 8:30 until 5:00 Monday through Friday.

Anderson, SC

