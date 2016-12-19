SC Supreme Court Race: Status Check
The race for an upcoming vacancy on the S.C. Supreme Court is wide open, with all three "approved" candidates having clear paths to victory. Last month a legislatively-controlled screening committee picked three finalists to participate in next year's legislative election for the court - which will fill a vacancy created by the looming retirement of chief justice Costa Pleicones .
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Dec 20
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|Keshia Bagwell! !@ Anmed Hospital
|Dec 14
|James
|1
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
|Robin scheon long lost friend
|Nov 27
|Ron from wva
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC