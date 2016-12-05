SC Judicial Panel Puts Ex-Lawmaker On Supreme Court Ballot
Members of the legislatively controlled S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Commission have affirmed their decision to remove the state's chief administrative law judge from the ballot for an upcoming legislative election to the S.C. Supreme Court. As we exclusively reported last week, judge Ralph King "Tripp" Anderson was booted from the ballot for next year's judicial election - although he furiously lobbied members of the commission in an effort to be reinstated .
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Dec 20
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|Keshia Bagwell! !@ Anmed Hospital
|Dec 14
|James
|1
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
|Robin scheon long lost friend
|Nov 27
|Ron from wva
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC