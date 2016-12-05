SC Judicial Panel Puts Ex-Lawmaker On Supreme Court Ballot

Members of the legislatively controlled S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Commission have affirmed their decision to remove the state's chief administrative law judge from the ballot for an upcoming legislative election to the S.C. Supreme Court. As we exclusively reported last week, judge Ralph King "Tripp" Anderson was booted from the ballot for next year's judicial election - although he furiously lobbied members of the commission in an effort to be reinstated .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.