S.C. holiday travelers to reach record numbers
Holiday travelers will hit South Carolina's roads in record numbers during Christmas and New Year's holidays, according to motor club AAA Carolinas. File/Staff Holiday travelers will hit South Carolina's roads in record numbers during Christmas and New Year's holidays, according to motor club AAA Carolinas.
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Dec 20
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|Keshia Bagwell! !@ Anmed Hospital
|Dec 14
|James
|1
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
|Robin scheon long lost friend
|Nov 27
|Ron from wva
|1
