Report: Upstate man arrested for animal torture, bonds out of jail
Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say a man has bonded out of jail after being arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals and failure to bury an animal. Stephen Tyler Gambrell, 20 of Anderson, was arrested Monday after turning himself in to the sheriff's office based on outstanding warrants for ill treatment of an animal and failure to bury/improper burials of an animal, per Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Foster?
|Dec 25
|wondering
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Dec 20
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|Keshia Bagwell! !@ Anmed Hospital
|Dec 14
|James
|1
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC