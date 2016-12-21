Report: Upstate man arrested for animal torture, bonds out of jail

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say a man has bonded out of jail after being arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals and failure to bury an animal. Stephen Tyler Gambrell, 20 of Anderson, was arrested Monday after turning himself in to the sheriff's office based on outstanding warrants for ill treatment of an animal and failure to bury/improper burials of an animal, per Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.