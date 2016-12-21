MISSING: Upstate mom searching for 14-year-old daughter believed to be in danger
Maharsha Callahan said her niece Mysterious Morton has been missing for two days. According to Maharsha, the Anderson teen was wearing black and blue pajamas when she was last seen.
