Missing man: Family teams up with Upstate woman for the search
An Upstate family said their loved one has vanished without a trace. Investigators said 33-year-old Charles D. Garrett was last seen walking from a residence on the 100 block of Capital Way in Anderson on Oct 2 at 7:30 p.m. He was reportedly heading toward Highway 24 and was last seen in early October.
