Greenwood man arrested on claims of criminal sexual conduct with minor
Roderico Olanden Anderson, 44 of West Creswell Ave in Greenwood was arrested on December 8, 2016 and charged with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct with minor. According to the police reports, the victim mother claims Anderson touched her daughter "under her panties" and then "flipped her over" and "felt something touch her butt".
