Deer busts into SC gym, wreaks havoc
On Friday, an unnamed deer, likely bulking up to pull Santa's sleigh this Christmas, busted through a window of Gold's Gym in Anderson, according to security footage posted on Facebook. Deer dashes into South Carolina Gold's Gym, leaps over some weights before completing its quick two-minute workout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Foster?
|7 hr
|wondering
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Dec 20
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|Keshia Bagwell! !@ Anmed Hospital
|Dec 14
|James
|1
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC