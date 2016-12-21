Deer busts into SC gym, wreaks havoc

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Island Packet

On Friday, an unnamed deer, likely bulking up to pull Santa's sleigh this Christmas, busted through a window of Gold's Gym in Anderson, according to security footage posted on Facebook. Deer dashes into South Carolina Gold's Gym, leaps over some weights before completing its quick two-minute workout.

