Child advocates seek more foster families in the Upstate
Christmas came early Wednesday for more than a dozen Upstate families at the Anderson County Courthouse; including Matthew Moser's family - he and his wife officially adopted their foster son of three years. "He came into our care when he was four weeks old," said Moser.
